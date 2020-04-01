Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Orbán’s Orwellian law paves way for “information police state” in Hungary

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) fears that government will take total control over national media and calls on European institutions to take urgent action in order to prevent the elimination of press freedom and, with it, democracy in Hungary.After yet another smear campaign against independent media, this time accusing them of publishing disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Malaysia: Release Inquiry Into Indigenous People’s Deaths
~ Cambodia: Emergency Bill Recipe for Dictatorship
~ When Ѕосіаl dіѕtаnсіng hits Саrіbbеаn sociability
~ Moscow’s Intrusive Proposal on COVID-19 Prevention
~ #DontGoViral: UNESCO and i4Policy launch a campaign to crowdsource local content to combat the Infodemic in Africa
~ The Council of Europe must review Hungary's new Coronavirus Emergency Law for the sake of press freedom
~ China’s diplomats must stop attacking media over coronavirus reporting
~ As doubt persists on North Korea’s “zero” coronavirus cases, RSF urges for transparency
~ US military pledges to report publicly on civilian casualties in Somalia
~ Sudan Should Not Let COVID-19 Scuttle Transition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter