Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s Authoritarian Takeover Puts European Union at Risk

Expand Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, his deputy Zsolt Semjen and other government members and MPs of the governing Fidesz party vote on a draft law concerning extraordinary measures during the plenary session of Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, March 30, 2020.  © 2020 Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP Images On Monday, under the pretext of addressing the COVID-19 public health emergency, Hungary's parliament gave green light to the Orban-led government to rule with unlimited power for an indefinite time. Prime Minister Viktor Orban can now suspend any existing law and implement others…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ethiopia: Justice Needed for Deadly October Violence
~ Somalia: Zero accountability as civilian deaths mount from US air strikes
~ Bangladesh: End Wave of COVID-19 ‘Rumor’ Arrests
~ Sierra Leone: Schools Reopen for Pregnant Girls, Teen Moms
~ Turkey/Syria: Weaponizing Water in Global Pandemic?
~ End Internet Shutdowns to Manage COVID-19
~ Greece: Nearly 2,000 New Arrivals Detained in Overcrowded, Mainland Camps
~ England Leads Way in UK after U-Turn on COVID-19 Abortion Access
~ Winners of third Arabic writing competition on 70th anniversary of Geneva Conventions
~ Kazakhstan Draft Law Would Undermine Freedom of Assembly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter