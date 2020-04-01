Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Justice Needed for Deadly October Violence

Expand Oromo youth ​in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia gather outside the house of Jawar Mohammed, an Oromo activist, and influential figure during the 2015-2018 protests in the country. October 23, 2019.  © 2019 REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri​ (Nairobi) – The Ethiopian government has made little progress in investigating the deadly October 2019 violence and in acting to prevent further security force abuses and inter-communal violence. Six months later, victims and their families from two towns in the Oromia region still seek justice for abuses committed by security forces and violent mobs. Protests erupted…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hungary’s Authoritarian Takeover Puts European Union at Risk
~ Somalia: Zero accountability as civilian deaths mount from US air strikes
~ Bangladesh: End Wave of COVID-19 ‘Rumor’ Arrests
~ Sierra Leone: Schools Reopen for Pregnant Girls, Teen Moms
~ Turkey/Syria: Weaponizing Water in Global Pandemic?
~ End Internet Shutdowns to Manage COVID-19
~ Greece: Nearly 2,000 New Arrivals Detained in Overcrowded, Mainland Camps
~ England Leads Way in UK after U-Turn on COVID-19 Abortion Access
~ Winners of third Arabic writing competition on 70th anniversary of Geneva Conventions
~ Kazakhstan Draft Law Would Undermine Freedom of Assembly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter