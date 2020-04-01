Tolerance.ca
Brands Abandon Asia Workers in Pandemic

Expand Garment factory workers wear face masks as they end their work shift, near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 20, 2020. (c) 2020 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (London) – Apparel brands’ business practices in response to COVID-19 are exacerbating the economic plight of millions of garment workers in Asia, Human Rights Watch said today. Scores of clothing brands and retailers have canceled orders without assuming financial responsibility even when workers had finished making their products. These brand actions that increase worker job losses through dismissals and temporary layoffs are contrary to brands’…

© Human Rights Watch -


