Human Rights Observatory

Sierra Leone: Schools Reopen for Pregnant Girls, Teen Moms

Expand A group of students walk to school in Sierra Leone. © Purposeful (Nairobi) – The Sierra Leone government’s decision to allow girls who are pregnant or have a child to attend school is an important step to improve education for girls in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 30, 2020, President Julius Maada Bio and Education Minister David Moinina Sengeh announced the immediate end to the school ban against pregnant girls and teenage mothers in place since 2010. “By ending the 10-year ban against pregnant girls and teenage mothers attending school, the Sierra Leone government…

