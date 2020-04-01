Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico. Woman journalist gunned down in Mexico’s Vera Cruz state

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an exhaustive investigation into Mexican reporter Maria Elena Ferral Hernández’s murder yesterday in the eastern state of Veracruz and for better protection for journalists in this state, one of the dangerous in Mexico for the media. Ferral was the first journalist to be murdered in Mexico this year.She was

© Reporters without borders -


~ Hungary’s Authoritarian Takeover Puts European Union at Risk
~ Ethiopia: Justice Needed for Deadly October Violence
~ Somalia: Zero accountability as civilian deaths mount from US air strikes
~ Bangladesh: End Wave of COVID-19 ‘Rumor’ Arrests
~ Sierra Leone: Schools Reopen for Pregnant Girls, Teen Moms
~ Turkey/Syria: Weaponizing Water in Global Pandemic?
~ End Internet Shutdowns to Manage COVID-19
~ Greece: Nearly 2,000 New Arrivals Detained in Overcrowded, Mainland Camps
~ England Leads Way in UK after U-Turn on COVID-19 Abortion Access
~ Winners of third Arabic writing competition on 70th anniversary of Geneva Conventions
