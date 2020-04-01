Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

México: asesinan en el estado de Veracruz a la periodista María Elena Ferral Hernández

NewsMaría Elena Ferral Hernández es la primera periodista asesinada en México desde el inicio de 2020. RSF exige que se desarrolle una investigación exhaustiva para esclarecer este crimen y pide a las autoridades mexicanas que refuercen la protección de los periodistas en una de las regiones del país más peligrosas para la prensa. El lunes 30 de marzo de 2020, en el municipio de Papantla, estado de Veracruz, fue

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Hungary’s Authoritarian Takeover Puts European Union at Risk
~ Ethiopia: Justice Needed for Deadly October Violence
~ Somalia: Zero accountability as civilian deaths mount from US air strikes
~ Bangladesh: End Wave of COVID-19 ‘Rumor’ Arrests
~ Sierra Leone: Schools Reopen for Pregnant Girls, Teen Moms
~ Turkey/Syria: Weaponizing Water in Global Pandemic?
~ End Internet Shutdowns to Manage COVID-19
~ Greece: Nearly 2,000 New Arrivals Detained in Overcrowded, Mainland Camps
~ England Leads Way in UK after U-Turn on COVID-19 Abortion Access
~ Winners of third Arabic writing competition on 70th anniversary of Geneva Conventions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter