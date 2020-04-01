Tolerance.ca
Nepal Abandons Migrant Workers in Fight Against COVID-19

Expand A member of medical staff wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, checks the body temperature of travellers arriving from India at the eastern border with Nepal in Kakarvitta, March 14, 2020.  © 2020 Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images In a welcome decision, hundreds of Nepalis who work in India and were crowded at the border trying to go back home will now be supported by Indian authorities. Nepal will support Indians stranded there. But others scattered across the Gulf states, Malaysia, and elsewhere, are also in desperate circumstances.…

