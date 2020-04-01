Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand uses Covid-19 to restrict the freedom to inform

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns last week’s decree in Thailand under which the government, on the pretext of regulating coronavirus information, gave itself the right to decide what is true and what is false. The freedom to inform must be respected at this crucial time, RSF says.Thai journalists and media outlets thinking of publishing an article about Covid-19 will think twice because any information about the virus that the government deems to be “false or capable of cau

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


