Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Brazil’s president attacks media instead of combatting coronavirus

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s shockingly irresponsible and inflammatory verbal attacks on the media as he continues to deny the importance of the coronavirus epidemic, although it has affected Brazil more than any other country in Latin America.After accusing the media of creating “hysteria” and causing panic ever since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Bolsonaro

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Hungary’s Authoritarian Takeover Puts European Union at Risk
~ Ethiopia: Justice Needed for Deadly October Violence
~ Somalia: Zero accountability as civilian deaths mount from US air strikes
~ Bangladesh: End Wave of COVID-19 ‘Rumor’ Arrests
~ Sierra Leone: Schools Reopen for Pregnant Girls, Teen Moms
~ Turkey/Syria: Weaponizing Water in Global Pandemic?
~ End Internet Shutdowns to Manage COVID-19
~ Greece: Nearly 2,000 New Arrivals Detained in Overcrowded, Mainland Camps
~ England Leads Way in UK after U-Turn on COVID-19 Abortion Access
~ Winners of third Arabic writing competition on 70th anniversary of Geneva Conventions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter