Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Any COVID-19 Cover-Up Will Put Lives at Risk

Expand People wash their hands as a preventive measure against COVID-19, on their arrival in Gatumba, Burundi, on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, on March 18, 2020. © 2020 Onesphore Nibigira/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Burundian authorities risk putting people in grave danger without the free flow of fact-based information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking about the country’s exposure to the virus, President Pierre Nkurunziza’s spokesperson recently said “Burundi is an exception because it is a country that has put God first.” Such national exceptionalism claims should…

© Human Rights Watch -


