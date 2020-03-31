Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Nearly 2,000 New Arrivals Detained in Overcrowded, Mainland Camps

Expand Families arriving at Malakassa detention site, in Greece, on March 14.  © 2020 Private (Athens) – Greek authorities are arbitrarily detaining nearly 2,000 migrants and asylum seekers in unacceptable conditions, and denying them the right to lodge asylum claims, in two recently established detention sites on mainland Greece, Human Rights Watch said today. Authorities claim they are holding the new arrivals, including children, persons with disabilities, older people, and pregnant women, in quarantine due to COVID-19, but the absence of even basic health precautions is likely to help…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF launches Tracker 19 to track Covid-19’s impact on press freedom
~ Myanmar editor could be jailed for life over rebel interview
~ Kenya Police Abuses Would Undermine Coronavirus Fight
~ Turkmenistan bans the word “coronavirus”
~ COVID-19: How IHL provides crucial safeguards during pandemics
~ In Africa, racing to slow the spread of COVID-19
~ Burundi: Any COVID-19 Cover-Up Will Put Lives at Risk
~ Belarusian journalist arrested for criticizing president’s Covid-19 approach
~ Cambodia: Fight Discrimination Amid Pandemic
~ Thailand: COVID-19 Rumors Trigger Prison Riot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter