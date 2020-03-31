Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: COVID-19 Rumors Trigger Prison Riot

Expand An officer locks a cell at a prison in Thailand, February 2017.  © 2017 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit   (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should immediately take concrete steps to ensure that prisoners and detainees have access to adequate protective measures and medical care amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Human Rights Watch said today. Inmate fears sparked a riot on March 29, 2020 at the Buriram Provincial Prison, showing the consequences of the authorities underestimating prisoners’ concerns about the outbreak. The riot in Buriram Prison began in the morning, with about 100 prisoners involved in…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF launches Tracker 19 to track Covid-19’s impact on press freedom
~ Myanmar editor could be jailed for life over rebel interview
~ Kenya Police Abuses Would Undermine Coronavirus Fight
~ Turkmenistan bans the word “coronavirus”
~ COVID-19: How IHL provides crucial safeguards during pandemics
~ In Africa, racing to slow the spread of COVID-19
~ Burundi: Any COVID-19 Cover-Up Will Put Lives at Risk
~ Belarusian journalist arrested for criticizing president’s Covid-19 approach
~ Cambodia: Fight Discrimination Amid Pandemic
~ Release inmates in Yemen to avert nationwide coronavirus outbreak, experts urge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter