Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Fight Discrimination Amid Pandemic

Expand The empty Al-Serkal Mosque in Phnom Penh on March 19, 2020.  The Cambodian government has banned all religious gatherings in the country in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.   © 2020 TANG CHHIN Sothy/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities should cease using inflammatory rhetoric against vulnerable groups and foreigners in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. In order to protect individuals with COVID-19 from discrimination and violence, the government should limit the release of personal information such as…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


~ RSF launches Tracker 19 to track Covid-19’s impact on press freedom
~ Myanmar editor could be jailed for life over rebel interview
~ Kenya Police Abuses Would Undermine Coronavirus Fight
~ Turkmenistan bans the word “coronavirus”
~ COVID-19: How IHL provides crucial safeguards during pandemics
~ In Africa, racing to slow the spread of COVID-19
~ Burundi: Any COVID-19 Cover-Up Will Put Lives at Risk
~ Belarusian journalist arrested for criticizing president’s Covid-19 approach
~ Thailand: COVID-19 Rumors Trigger Prison Riot
~ Release inmates in Yemen to avert nationwide coronavirus outbreak, experts urge
