Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Deadly Lack of Affordable COVID-19 Treatment in the US

Expand A woman waits outside the emergency check-in entrance at the Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore., on March 24, 2020.  © 2020 Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa via AP Images The stimulus package the United States Congress approved last week provides billions of dollars for hospitals but does not ensure COVID-19 treatment is affordable and accessible. This gap could prove devastating for millions of Americans if medical costs keep people from seeking needed treatment, increasing the risk of serious illness, death, and further spread of the disease. An uninsured woman in Boston recently reported…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF launches Tracker 19 to track Covid-19’s impact on press freedom
~ Myanmar editor could be jailed for life over rebel interview
~ Kenya Police Abuses Would Undermine Coronavirus Fight
~ Turkmenistan bans the word “coronavirus”
~ COVID-19: How IHL provides crucial safeguards during pandemics
~ In Africa, racing to slow the spread of COVID-19
~ Burundi: Any COVID-19 Cover-Up Will Put Lives at Risk
~ Belarusian journalist arrested for criticizing president’s Covid-19 approach
~ Cambodia: Fight Discrimination Amid Pandemic
~ Thailand: COVID-19 Rumors Trigger Prison Riot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter