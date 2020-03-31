Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Economic Relief Package Shortchanges Workers

Expand As applications for jobless benefits surge, visitors to the Department of Labor in New York are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, March 18, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/John Minchillo   (Washington, DC) – The United States government’s US$2 trillion economic package passed in response to COVID-19 contains important protections but will leave many low-income people unable to afford life necessities, Human Rights Watch said today. The urgency of the crisis demanded immediate if imperfect relief, but Congress should address these shortcomings in…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF launches Tracker 19 to track Covid-19’s impact on press freedom
~ Myanmar editor could be jailed for life over rebel interview
~ Kenya Police Abuses Would Undermine Coronavirus Fight
~ Turkmenistan bans the word “coronavirus”
~ COVID-19: How IHL provides crucial safeguards during pandemics
~ In Africa, racing to slow the spread of COVID-19
~ Burundi: Any COVID-19 Cover-Up Will Put Lives at Risk
~ Belarusian journalist arrested for criticizing president’s Covid-19 approach
~ Cambodia: Fight Discrimination Amid Pandemic
~ Thailand: COVID-19 Rumors Trigger Prison Riot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter