Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 Threatens Indonesia’s Overcrowded Prisons

Expand An Indonesian Red Cross worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a prison in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, March 23, 2020. © 2020 Agvi Firdaus/SIPA via AP Images As the Indonesian government battles the COVID-19 outbreak – calling on Indonesians to respect physical distancing, closing schools and offices, even emptying the streets – a Jakarta court has continued to hold weekly trial sessions of six West Papuan activists charged with “treason.” The 5 men and 1 woman, along with more than 50 other activists in separate trials nationwide, were caught up in a government…

© Human Rights Watch -


