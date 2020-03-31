Tolerance.ca
COVID-19 Poses Extreme Threat to People Shackled in Nigeria

November 11, 2019 Video People With Mental Health Conditions Chained and Abused in Nigeria Thousands of people with mental health conditions across Nigeria are chained and locked up in various facilities where they face terrible abuse. As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, certain images come to mind: quarantines in Wuhan and Italy, empty streets in France, and busy hospitals in the United States. While these images have flooded the media lately, others are less visible: men, women, and children laying on dirty floors or bare beds in overcrowded rooms, in ragged clothes or naked,…

© Human Rights Watch


