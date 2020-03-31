Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Concern about Pakistani dissident journalist’s disappearance in Sweden

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Swedish police to do everything possible to find a Pakistani journalist who disappeared nearly a month ago in Sweden, where he has political refugee status, and to prioritize the hypothesis that he was abducted at the behest of a Pakistani intelligence agency.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF launches Tracker 19 to track Covid-19’s impact on press freedom
~ Myanmar editor could be jailed for life over rebel interview
~ Kenya Police Abuses Would Undermine Coronavirus Fight
~ Turkmenistan bans the word “coronavirus”
~ COVID-19: How IHL provides crucial safeguards during pandemics
~ In Africa, racing to slow the spread of COVID-19
~ Burundi: Any COVID-19 Cover-Up Will Put Lives at Risk
~ Belarusian journalist arrested for criticizing president’s Covid-19 approach
~ Cambodia: Fight Discrimination Amid Pandemic
~ Thailand: COVID-19 Rumors Trigger Prison Riot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter