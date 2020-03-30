Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus infects press freedom in Africa

NewsAs journalists and media covering the coronavirus pandemic’s spread in Africa continue to be subjected to censorship, acts of intimidation and physical violence, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on African governments not to go after the wrong target and to guarantee press freedom, which is more essential than ever at this time.According to today’s tally, Africa has a total of 3,337 coronavirus cases and 90 deaths.

© Reporters without borders -


