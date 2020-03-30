Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Detainees at Risk of Coronavirus Spread

Expand Police officers stand in the road during a curfew, imposed as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19, in Misrata, Libya, March 22, 2020.  © 2020 Reuters/Ayman Al-Sahili   (Beirut, March 29, 2020) – As Libyan authorities confirmed three COVID-19 cases in the country as of March 28, 2020, they need to be prepared to limit the spread of the virus in overcrowded detention facilities and shelters for displaced people, Human Rights Watch said today. Libya’s health care system, along with other public services, has been battered by intermittent armed conflicts and political divisions…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID-19: Urgent action needed to counter major threat to life in conflict zones
~ ICRC’s operational response to COVID-19: We’re all in this together
~ COVID-19: ICRC response to the coronavirus in Africa
~ Myanmar: Displacement Camps Are COVID-19 Tinderboxes
~ The Caribbean determined against COVID-19
~ In moments of crisis, people need culture
~ Coronavirus infects press freedom in Africa
~ Afghanistan towards a Competency-based Education
~ Closing Schools Has Derailed the Lives of Kids All Over the World. Here's How We Can Help Them Keep Learning
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter