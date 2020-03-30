Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Closing Schools Has Derailed the Lives of Kids All Over the World. Here's How We Can Help Them Keep Learning

Language English

© Unesco -


