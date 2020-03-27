Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus : mass expulsion of foreign correspondents further cripples freedom of information in China

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the regime to reverse its decision to expel 13 US foreign correspondents today and insists that independent reporting is, now more than ever, critical in the fight against the coronavirus.This Friday, March 27th, at least 13 US foreign correspondents will be forced to

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ A message to the IOC Community
~ India: Kashmir’s blocked Internet could be deadly during coronavirus pandemic
~ Australia: International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement launch appeal to assist world’s most vulnerable people in fight against COVID-19
~ Hong Kong: Dubious Arrest of Pro-democracy Politician
~ Congo’s Ebola Fight Has Lessons for COVID-19
~ South Korea Online Sexual Abuse Case Illustrates Gaps in Government Response
~ Colombia: Measures against COVID-19 must not be an excuse for neglecting the protection of human rights defenders
~ COVID-19 and press freedom: Europe must oppose measures proposed by Viktor Orbán
~ Russia suppresses coronavirus information at home, manipulates it abroad
~ Bangladesh: Internet Ban Risks Rohingya Lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter