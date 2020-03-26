Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Congo’s Ebola Fight Has Lessons for COVID-19

Expand Health workers dressed in protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 16, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Jerome Delay With the world focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, few noticed a milestone in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s battle with Ebola – a full month with no new infections. Since August 2018, an Ebola virus outbreak in northeastern Congo had infected more than 3,400 people and killed 2,264. As Congo now grapples with COVID-19, its troubled experience fighting Ebola highlights the importance of effective communication,…

