Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Dubious Arrest of Pro-democracy Politician

Expand In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, photo, Veby Mega Indah, an injured Indonesian video journalist, bites her lips during an interview with The Associated Press in the Wan Chai area of Hong Kong. © 2019 AP Photo/Vincent Thian (New York) – Hong Kong authorities’ arrest of a pro-democracy figure for “seditious intent” heightens concerns of a renewed crackdown on the 2019 protest movement, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 26, 2020, police arrested district councilor Cheng Lai-king, 60, at her home two days after she reposted a message on Facebook that revealed a police officer’s identity.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Congo’s Ebola Fight Has Lessons for COVID-19
~ South Korea Online Sexual Abuse Case Illustrates Gaps in Government Response
~ Colombia: Measures against COVID-19 must not be an excuse for neglecting the protection of human rights defenders
~ COVID-19 and press freedom: Europe must oppose measures proposed by Viktor Orbán
~ Russia suppresses coronavirus information at home, manipulates it abroad
~ Bangladesh: Internet Ban Risks Rohingya Lives
~ Red Cross and Red Crescent appeal for 800 million Swiss francs to assist world’s most vulnerable people in fight against COVID-19
~ FROM THE FIELD: Threatened Brazilian activist fights for slavery descendants' rights
~ Human rights must be maintained in beating back the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘without exception’ – UN experts
~ How Can Germans ‘Stay at Home’ If They Are Homeless?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter