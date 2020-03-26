Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 and press freedom: Europe must oppose measures proposed by Viktor Orbán

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) joins eight other organisations for the defense of freedoms in order to express its profound concern about the risk that governments use the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine fundamental rights and free flow of information. The draft law discussed in Hungary is a step towards a complete repression of press freedom. Yet, the need for media scrutiny is now stronger than ever. Dear, Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Russia suppresses coronavirus information at home, manipulates it abroad
~ Bangladesh: Internet Ban Risks Rohingya Lives
~ Red Cross and Red Crescent appeal for 800 million Swiss francs to assist world’s most vulnerable people in fight against COVID-19
~ FROM THE FIELD: Threatened Brazilian activist fights for slavery descendants' rights
~ Human rights must be maintained in beating back the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘without exception’ – UN experts
~ How Can Germans ‘Stay at Home’ If They Are Homeless?
~ Committed to equity & inclusion in distance learning
~ UNESCO rallies international organizations, civil society and private sector partners in a broad Coalition to ensure #LearningNeverStops
~ DRC - Congolese police run down reporter covering coronavirus lockdown
~ Protect Rights of People with Disabilities During COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter