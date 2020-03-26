Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Internet Ban Risks Rohingya Lives

Expand Rohingya refugees wait at a crowded relief distribution point at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2020.  © 2020 SUZAUDDIN RUBEL/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The Bangladesh government’s internet blackout and phone restrictions at Rohingya refugee camps are obstructing humanitarian groups from addressing the COVID-19 threat, Human Rights Watch said today. The shutdown is risking the health and lives of over a million people, including nearly 900,000 refugees in Cox’s Bazar and the Bangladeshi host community by hindering aid groups’ ability…

