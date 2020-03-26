Tolerance.ca
Red Cross and Red Crescent appeal for 800 million Swiss francs to assist world’s most vulnerable people in fight against COVID-19

~ COVID-19 and press freedom: Europe must oppose measures proposed by Viktor Orbán
~ Russia suppresses coronavirus information at home, manipulates it abroad
~ Bangladesh: Internet Ban Risks Rohingya Lives
~ FROM THE FIELD: Threatened Brazilian activist fights for slavery descendants' rights
~ Human rights must be maintained in beating back the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘without exception’ – UN experts
~ How Can Germans ‘Stay at Home’ If They Are Homeless?
~ Committed to equity & inclusion in distance learning
~ UNESCO rallies international organizations, civil society and private sector partners in a broad Coalition to ensure #LearningNeverStops
~ DRC - Congolese police run down reporter covering coronavirus lockdown
~ Protect Rights of People with Disabilities During COVID-19
