Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FROM THE FIELD: Threatened Brazilian activist fights for slavery descendants' rights

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Human rights must be maintained in beating back the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘without exception’ – UN experts
~ How Can Germans ‘Stay at Home’ If They Are Homeless?
~ Committed to equity & inclusion in distance learning
~ UNESCO rallies international organizations, civil society and private sector partners in a broad Coalition to ensure #LearningNeverStops
~ DRC - Congolese police run down reporter covering coronavirus lockdown
~ Protect Rights of People with Disabilities During COVID-19
~ France: Children Left in Limbo despite COVID-19
~ Mexico: Mexicans Need Accurate COVID-19 Information
~ Coronavirus: RSF calls on China to release all detained journalists
~ Nigerian Security Forces to Enforce Social Distancing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter