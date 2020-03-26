Tolerance.ca
How Can Germans ‘Stay at Home’ If They Are Homeless?

Expand Hot drinks for homeless people: A Bahnhofsmission team member passes out hot drinks, Berlin, Germany. © 2020 Berliner Stadtmission/Breuer The queues are getting longer outside the soup kitchen for homeless people behind the Berlin Zoo railway station. Since the coronavirus reached Germany, the center closed its doors and now staff and volunteers serve people through a window to the street. But the daily need for sandwiches and hot drinks is growing.  “There are more people coming, they are in a worse state and need more help,” says Willi Nadolny, head of the center, known as the Bahnhofsmission…

~ FROM THE FIELD: Threatened Brazilian activist fights for slavery descendants' rights
~ Human rights must be maintained in beating back the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘without exception’ – UN experts
~ Committed to equity & inclusion in distance learning
~ UNESCO rallies international organizations, civil society and private sector partners in a broad Coalition to ensure #LearningNeverStops
~ DRC - Congolese police run down reporter covering coronavirus lockdown
~ Protect Rights of People with Disabilities During COVID-19
~ France: Children Left in Limbo despite COVID-19
~ Mexico: Mexicans Need Accurate COVID-19 Information
~ Coronavirus: RSF calls on China to release all detained journalists
~ Nigerian Security Forces to Enforce Social Distancing
