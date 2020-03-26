Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: ICRC global response to the coronavirus

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Nigerian Security Forces to Enforce Social Distancing
~ UK: COVID-19 Law Puts Rights of People with Disabilities at Risk
~ Philippines: Curfew Violators Abused
~ China’s Weak Excuse to Block Investigations in Xinjiang
~ Thailand: COVID-19 Clampdown on Free Speech
~ Prominent Congolese Lawyer Falls Victim to COVID-19
~ Moscow Silently Expands Surveillance of Citizens
~ Pakistan Official Supports Transgender Community Amid COVID-19
~ Moving forward requires confronting slavery’s ‘racist legacy’: UN chief
~ UN rights chief urges quick action by governments to prevent devastating impact of COVID-19 in places of detention
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter