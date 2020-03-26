Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China’s Weak Excuse to Block Investigations in Xinjiang

Expand Still from the "Axios on HBO" interview with China's ambassador to the US Cui Tiankaig, March 22, 2020. © 2020 Axios/YouTube When a journalist recently asked China’s ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai if the Chinese government would allow international human rights monitors into Xinjiang to observe without supervision, Cui ducked the question. He claimed China was working on a visit for the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights but complained that some were insisting on “preconditions” and these “unreasonable, unnecessary obstacles” were getting in…

© Human Rights Watch


More
~ Philippines: Curfew Violators Abused
~ Thailand: COVID-19 Clampdown on Free Speech
~ Prominent Congolese Lawyer Falls Victim to COVID-19
~ Moscow Silently Expands Surveillance of Citizens
~ Pakistan Official Supports Transgender Community Amid COVID-19
~ Moving forward requires confronting slavery’s ‘racist legacy’: UN chief
~ UN rights chief urges quick action by governments to prevent devastating impact of COVID-19 in places of detention
~ In memory of Pilar Luna, Mexican underwater archeologist that left us on March 15, 2020
~ Closing the ‘Digital Divide’ Critical in COVID-19 Response
~ Venezuela: Confirm Whereabouts of Disappeared Oil Executive
