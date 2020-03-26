Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: COVID-19 Clampdown on Free Speech

Expand Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-Ocha delivers a televised speech in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020.  © 2020 Royal Thai Government (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should immediately stop using “anti-fake news” laws to prosecute people critical of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. A state of emergency, slated to go into effect on March 26, 2020, heightens concerns of greater repression of free speech. “Thai authorities seem intent on shutting down critical opinions from the media and general public about their response to the COVID-19…

© Human Rights Watch -


