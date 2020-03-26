Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Congolese Lawyer Falls Victim to COVID-19

The human rights community in the Democratic Republic of Congo mourns the passing of one of its most respected figures. Lawyer Jean-Joseph Mukendi wa Mulumba succumbed to COVID-19 on March 24 in the capital, Kinshasa – becoming the third person known to have died from the virus in the country. Mukendi’s family, colleagues, and those he defended will sorely miss him. Expand Jean-Joseph Mukendi wa Mulumba. © Radio Okapi Throughout his career, Mukendi tirelessly advocated for the rights of the voiceless and the oppressed. He played a prominent role in the trial following the double murder…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Philippines: Curfew Violators Abused
~ China’s Weak Excuse to Block Investigations in Xinjiang
~ Thailand: COVID-19 Clampdown on Free Speech
~ Moscow Silently Expands Surveillance of Citizens
~ Pakistan Official Supports Transgender Community Amid COVID-19
~ Moving forward requires confronting slavery’s ‘racist legacy’: UN chief
~ UN rights chief urges quick action by governments to prevent devastating impact of COVID-19 in places of detention
~ In memory of Pilar Luna, Mexican underwater archeologist that left us on March 15, 2020
~ Closing the ‘Digital Divide’ Critical in COVID-19 Response
~ Venezuela: Confirm Whereabouts of Disappeared Oil Executive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter