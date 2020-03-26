Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Curfew Violators Abused

Expand A screenshot of an officer with five youths locked inside a dog cage after breaking curfew in Laguna province, the Philippines on March 20, 2020.  © 2020 Facebook (Manila) – Philippine authorities should respect the basic rights of people detained for violating the government’s COVID-19 regulations, Human Rights Watch said today. Police and local officials have confined those arrested to dog cages and forced them to sit in the midday sun as punishment, among other abuses. Reports of abuse against detainees should be promptly investigated and those responsible should be appropriately…

© Human Rights Watch -


