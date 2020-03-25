Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan Official Supports Transgender Community Amid COVID-19

Expand Transgender people wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 take selfies at a park in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 20, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad A high-ranking official in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, reassured the transgender community there that the government would support them during a province-wide lockdown due to COVID-19. Karachi commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani told reporters that transgender people were a part of society, and assured them they would not be left out. “We are committed to providing them with all possible help,” he said. Pakistan has at…

© Human Rights Watch -


