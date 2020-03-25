Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Confirm Whereabouts of Disappeared Oil Executive

Expand El Helicoide is a building in Caracas, Venezuela that functions as one of the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN).   © 2018 Jimmy Villalta / VWPics via AP Imag (New York) – Venezuelan security forces should immediately stop arbitrarily detaining and forcibly disappearing people, no matter how long the disappearance, Human Rights Watch said today. International pressure and investigations into these abuses are key to pressuring authorities to end this practice. On March 18, 2020, Tomeu Vadell Recalde, a CITGO Petroleum Corporation executive arbitrarily…

