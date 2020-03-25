Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus: The information heroes China silenced

NewsThree months after the first reports of coronavirus cases were posted on Chinese social media and began circulating within civil society, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) looks back at the way the Chinese state, in its obsession with complete control over information, has cracked down relentlessly on all independent information outlets.As journalistic freedom has been reduced to the barest minimum within China’s traditional media, it is ordinary citizens who usually step into the breach in such cases.

© Reporters without borders -


