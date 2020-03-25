Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: Lessons from Philippines jails show how to fight infectious coronavirus disease

~ Yemen: Saudi Forces Torture, ‘Disappear’ Yemenis
~ Azerbaijan: Opposition Leader Arrested
~ Nigeria: COVID-19 Cases On the Rise
~ Malaysia: Migrants, Stateless at Extra Risk from Virus
~ Rights Groups Urge Department of Homeland Security to Clarify Protocols for Asylum Seekers During Coronavirus Pandemic
~ Ohio, Texas Use COVID-19 to Stop Abortions
~ “If the Chinese press were free, the coronavirus might not be a pandemic,” argues RSF
~ ‘Crip Camp’ Tells the Story of the US Disability Rights Movement
~ COVID-19: Lessons from Philippines jails show how to fight infectious disease
~ Ease sanctions against countries fighting COVID-19: UN human rights chief
