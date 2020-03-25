Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Opposition Leader Arrested

Expand Policemen bringing the opposition leader Tofig Yagublu to Nizami District Court of Baku, March 23, 2020. © 2020 Azadliq Radiosu/RFERL (Berlin) – Azerbaijani authorities have arrested a prominent opposition leader and ardent government critic, Tofig Yagublu, on spurious hooliganism charges, Human Rights Watch said today. Yagublu’s arrest comes days after President Ilham Aliyev made comments suggesting he would use measures supposedly designed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic to crackdown on opposition, another disturbing example of the government’s contempt for free speech and political…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Yemen: Saudi Forces Torture, ‘Disappear’ Yemenis
~ Nigeria: COVID-19 Cases On the Rise
~ Malaysia: Migrants, Stateless at Extra Risk from Virus
~ Rights Groups Urge Department of Homeland Security to Clarify Protocols for Asylum Seekers During Coronavirus Pandemic
~ Ohio, Texas Use COVID-19 to Stop Abortions
~ ‘Crip Camp’ Tells the Story of the US Disability Rights Movement
~ COVID-19: Lessons from Philippines jails show how to fight infectious disease
~ Ease sanctions against countries fighting COVID-19: UN human rights chief
~ Russia’s Pretrial Prisons Vulnerable as COVID-19 Spreads
~ Niger: Civil society organisations call on authorities to end harassment of human rights defenders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter