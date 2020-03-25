Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: COVID-19 Cases On the Rise

Expand A securityman administers sanitiser to a visitor to a state hospital in Lagos, on February 28, 2020.  © PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images   (Abuja, March 25, 2020) – The Nigerian government should ensure that its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is rooted in respect for human rights by ensuring access to standard health care services, clean water, and other basic necessities to the most vulnerable communities, Human Rights Watch said today. The services should be available on an equitable basis to those in low-income neighborhoods and internally displaced people’s camps.      …

