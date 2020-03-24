Tolerance.ca
Malaysia: Migrants, Stateless at Extra Risk from Virus

Expand A health worker in a protective suit gestures in a tent erected to test for the new coronavirus at a clinic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 2020.   © 2020 AP Photo/Vincent Thian (New York) – The Malaysian federal and state governments should ensure that COVID-19 related health care services are available without discrimination to all migrants, stateless people, and refugees, Human Rights Watch said today. Urgent measures are especially needed in the state of Sabah, which has a large migrant and stateless population. The government should carry out multilingual public messaging…

