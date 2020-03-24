Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Crip Camp’ Tells the Story of the US Disability Rights Movement

Expand Carlos Rios, on the right and making a funny face, with his buddies at Camp Harmon in 1975. © 1975 Private When I was 4 months old, I got polio, and since then I’ve been a wheelchair user. When I was 10, in 1975, my parents found a summer camp for children with disabilities in California and decided it would be a good experience for me. Summer camp showed me there was a wider world outside my family and that I was able to navigate it. That summer came back to me when I saw the documentary film Crip Camp, which is slated to start streaming on Netflix on March 25. The film traces the…

© Human Rights Watch -


