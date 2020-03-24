Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights Groups Urge Department of Homeland Security to Clarify Protocols for Asylum Seekers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Chad F. Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security (by electronic mail) Re: U.S. Government’s Stated Intention to Expel Asylum Seekers is Illegal Dear Acting Secretary Wolf: Our organizations write to make absolutely clear that: (i) expulsions of migrants without adequate fear screenings and subsequent due process would be illegal under U.S. and international law; and (ii) government officials following instructions to implement such expulsions would be acting in furtherance of illegal orders. We call on the U.S. government to clarify immediately how actual and potential asylum seekers’ rights…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID-19: Lessons from Philippines jails show how to fight infectious disease
~ Ease sanctions against countries fighting COVID-19: UN human rights chief
~ Russia’s Pretrial Prisons Vulnerable as COVID-19 Spreads
~ Niger: Civil society organisations call on authorities to end harassment of human rights defenders
~ COVID-19: Lessons from Philippine jails show how to fight infectious disease
~ 1.37 billion students now home as COVID-19 school closures expand, ministers scale up multimedia approaches to ensure learning continuity
~ PRADA and UNESCO postpone start of the Sea Beyond project on ocean sustainability as a precautionary measure in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
~ Greece: Move Asylum Seekers, Migrants to Safety
~ Pakistan: Protect prisoners during COVID-19 outbreak, says Amnesty International and Justice Project Pakistan (JPP)
~ “If the Chinese press were free, the coronavirus might not be a pandemic” argues RSF
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter