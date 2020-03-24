Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ease sanctions against countries fighting COVID-19: UN human rights chief

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Russia’s Pretrial Prisons Vulnerable as COVID-19 Spreads
~ Niger: Civil society organisations call on authorities to end harassment of human rights defenders
~ COVID-19: Lessons from Philippine jails show how to fight infectious disease
~ 1.37 billion students now home as COVID-19 school closures expand, ministers scale up multimedia approaches to ensure learning continuity
~ PRADA and UNESCO postpone start of the Sea Beyond project on ocean sustainability as a precautionary measure in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
~ Greece: Move Asylum Seekers, Migrants to Safety
~ Pakistan: Protect prisoners during COVID-19 outbreak, says Amnesty International and Justice Project Pakistan (JPP)
~ “If the Chinese press were free, the coronavirus might not be a pandemic” argues RSF
~ Lebanon: COVID-19 Worsens Medical Supply Crisis
~ COVID-19 Threatens South Sudan’s At-Risk Populations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter