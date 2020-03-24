Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s Pretrial Prisons Vulnerable as COVID-19 Spreads

Expand A view of Butyrka, one of Moscow’s pretrial detention facilities. © 2020 Human Rights Watch Some of the world’s top human rights bodies are issuing guidelines for how governments should deal with preventing and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in prisons, and with good reason. People in custody do not enjoy the same hygiene and sanitation protections as those outside, and live in close proximity to each other, so the virus can be easily spread. Human rights defenders in Russia are deeply concerned about COVID-19’s potential impact on people in the prison system and the government’s response…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


