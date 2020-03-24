Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Civil society organisations call on authorities to end harassment of human rights defenders

Several civil society organisations have today expressed concern over the arrest of at least 15 of their members and the detention and prosecution of seven of them. These events are taking place in the context of an increasingly deteriorating climate for civil society in Niger where several serious violations of fundamental freedoms have been recorded in recent weeks.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ COVID-19: Lessons from Philippine jails show how to fight infectious disease
~ 1.37 billion students now home as COVID-19 school closures expand, ministers scale up multimedia approaches to ensure learning continuity
~ PRADA and UNESCO postpone start of the Sea Beyond project on ocean sustainability as a precautionary measure in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
~ Greece: Move Asylum Seekers, Migrants to Safety
~ Pakistan: Protect prisoners during COVID-19 outbreak, says Amnesty International and Justice Project Pakistan (JPP)
~ “If the Chinese press were free, the coronavirus might not be a pandemic” argues RSF
~ Lebanon: COVID-19 Worsens Medical Supply Crisis
~ COVID-19 Threatens South Sudan’s At-Risk Populations
~ Cambodia: COVID-19 Clampdown on Free Speech
~ Cambodia: COVID-19 Clampdown on Free Speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter