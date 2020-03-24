Tolerance.ca
Greece: Move Asylum Seekers, Migrants to Safety

Expand Asylum seekers and migrants in the Reception and Identification Center of Moria, Lesbos after a fire broke out, on March 16, 2020.  © 2020 Manolis Lagoutaris/AFP via Getty Images (Athens) – Greece’s government should immediately reduce congestion in the islands’ Reception and Identification Centers (RICs) for asylum seekers and migrants to avert a public health crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic, 21 human rights and humanitarian organizations said today. Thousands of people, including older people, those with chronic diseases, children – including very young and unaccompanied children…

© Human Rights Watch


