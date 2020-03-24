Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UNESCO calls for Freedom of Expression and Access to Public Information to counter COVID-19

Language English

© Unesco -


~ Greece: Move Asylum Seekers, Migrants to Safety
~ Pakistan: Protect prisoners during COVID-19 outbreak, says Amnesty International and Justice Project Pakistan (JPP)
~ “If the Chinese press were free, the coronavirus might not be a pandemic” argues RSF
~ Lebanon: COVID-19 Worsens Medical Supply Crisis
~ COVID-19 Threatens South Sudan’s At-Risk Populations
~ Cambodia: COVID-19 Clampdown on Free Speech
~ Bahrain’s Prison Release Positive but Insufficient
~ Egypt: Security Forces Disappear, Torture Children
~ “No One Cared He Was A Child”
