Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: COVID-19 Worsens Medical Supply Crisis

Expand Lebanese nurses at a ward where the first case of coronavirus in the country was being treated, at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in the southern outskirts of Beirut, on February 22, 2020.  © 2020 Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images   (Beirut) – Lebanon’s financial crisis has resulted in a scarcity of medical supplies necessary to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, Human Rights Watch said today. Hospital staff and nurses have raised concerns about the failure of the government and hospitals to adequately staff hospitals and protect staff from infection. The Lebanese government is obligated…

© Human Rights Watch -


